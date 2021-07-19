Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $415,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $166.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

