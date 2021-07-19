Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $348,000 in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 660,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $91,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $267,201.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,050. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

