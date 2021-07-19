Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,858,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 505,500 shares in the last quarter.

ATRA opened at $13.26 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $2,724,400.00. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,028. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

