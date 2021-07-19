Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.82 ($5.67).

Several research firms recently commented on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.