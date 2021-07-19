Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Up 47.4% in June

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS NJDCY traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66. Nidec has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $36.98.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nidec

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

