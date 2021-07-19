Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,763. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
