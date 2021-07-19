Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,763. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

