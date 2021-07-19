NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Down 34.4% in June

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.32. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,817. The company has a market capitalization of $433.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40. NI has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 15.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in NI by 4.9% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NI by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NI by 10.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

