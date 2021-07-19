NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Down 34.4% in June

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:NODK traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.32. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,817. The company has a market capitalization of $433.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40. NI has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.21.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 15.88%.
About NI
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.