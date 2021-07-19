NFT Index Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1,177.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $554.38 or 0.01804666 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

