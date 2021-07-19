Newmont (TSE:NGT) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at National Bank Financial

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday.

TSE NGT opened at C$77.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$68.76 and a 52 week high of C$95.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.95.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.691 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.35%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

