Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 456,972 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.8% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $55,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $337.90. 481,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,758,547. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,297,020 shares of company stock valued at $755,857,426. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

