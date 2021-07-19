Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Makes New $86.95 Million Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,945,000. The Boston Beer comprises approximately 5.9% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned 0.59% of The Boston Beer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,219.80.

Shares of SAM traded up $24.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $949.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,388. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $629.83 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,025.88.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 33,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,229,173.56. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

