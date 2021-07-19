Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,360 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group makes up about 2.2% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of 21Vianet Group worth $31,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $318,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 33,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,397. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. On average, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

