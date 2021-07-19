New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 42.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York City REIT (NYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.