New England Asset Management Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.98. 503,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.60. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

