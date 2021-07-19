New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 42.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 112,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,759,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $222.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

