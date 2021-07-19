New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 243.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,504,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 412.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

HON stock traded down $7.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.09. 195,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

