New England Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,769. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,611,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,139,581 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

