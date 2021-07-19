Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.33 and last traded at $147.33. 1,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 451,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,512 shares of company stock worth $2,240,806. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

