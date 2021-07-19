NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,100 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,069. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.