Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 489.20 ($6.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NETW traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 362.30 ($4.73). The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,296. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 502 ($6.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 381.76.

In related news, insider Nandan Mer purchased 80,885 shares of Network International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £298,465.65 ($389,947.28).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

