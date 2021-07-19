NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $20.00 million and $7.83 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013623 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.98 or 0.00776707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

