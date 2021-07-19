Nemetschek (NEM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Nemetschek (ETR: NEM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/13/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/13/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/28/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Nemetschek was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NEM opened at €70.60 ($83.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.44. Nemetschek SE has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €70.94 ($83.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.77.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

