Needham & Company LLC Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $100.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LITE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $80.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $9,064,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

