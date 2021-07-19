National Bankshares Boosts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MOZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.28.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$3.13 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.32 million and a PE ratio of -65.21.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,887,433.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.