National Bankshares Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.98.

Shares of FRU traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.10. 1,302,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$10.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,022.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

