National Bank Financial Weighs in on Nexa Resources S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nexa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

