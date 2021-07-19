National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$63.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.25.

CNQ traded down C$1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$38.93. 3,659,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,662. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.38. The stock has a market cap of C$46.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,830,804. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

