National Bank Financial Trims Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Target Price to C$38.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ABX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$26.28 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market cap of C$46.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

