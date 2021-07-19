National Bank Financial Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

OTCMKTS DREUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.79. 23,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

