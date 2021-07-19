National Bank Financial Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CROMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $14.56. 15,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

