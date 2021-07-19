National Bank Financial Boosts EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.50

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXFO. TD Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.82.

EXFO opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EXFO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

