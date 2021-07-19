Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $178.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $181.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

