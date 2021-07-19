Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $50,213.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,792.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.01353778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00388649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00085995 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001097 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 125.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

