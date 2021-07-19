MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s (NYSE:MYTE) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 20th. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had issued 15,647,059 shares in its initial public offering on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $406,823,534 based on an initial share price of $26.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

MYTE opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,717,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

