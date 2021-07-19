MVL Price Tops $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $138.63 million and $10.58 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MVL has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013179 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00772643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,994,244,799 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

