Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $37,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Murphy USA by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,714,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1,423.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 30,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,117,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA opened at $142.01 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $115.33 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.17. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $192,544.52. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock worth $569,145 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

