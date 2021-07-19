Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s (MURGY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MURGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

