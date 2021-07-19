MultiVAC (MTV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $241,957.00

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. MultiVAC has a market cap of $11.92 million and $241,957.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiVAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MultiVAC has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MultiVAC

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac . MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

