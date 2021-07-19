Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.68.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

