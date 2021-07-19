Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.68.

NYSE MS opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.64. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

