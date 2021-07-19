Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of MAXR opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628,427 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 396,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 363,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

