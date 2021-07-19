MoonSwap (MOON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $195.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $195.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00368811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,526,338 coins and its circulating supply is 24,505,837 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

