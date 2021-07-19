Monero 24-Hour Volume Hits $129.12 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and approximately $129.12 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $195.41 or 0.00627228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 74.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001133 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,955,723 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

