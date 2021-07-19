Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

