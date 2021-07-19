Moelis & Company (MC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Moelis & Company to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MC opened at $53.92 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $1,038,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

