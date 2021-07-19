Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273 was granted emergency use authorization in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries across the world. The company expects $19 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. Moderna is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of rare diseases and cancer indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Moderna has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $17.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.72. 566,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $288.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $31,420.00. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $14,848,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 423,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,184 and sold 419,362 shares valued at $79,141,535. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $240,913,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $164,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.