Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $286.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $288.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $31,420.00. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total transaction of $3,583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,678,785.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and have sold 419,362 shares worth $79,141,535. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.