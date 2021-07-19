Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $286.43 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $288.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $1,058,112.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 423,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,184 and sold 419,362 shares valued at $79,141,535. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.