Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,186,100.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres purchased 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $286.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $288.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

