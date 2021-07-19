MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,763,000 after purchasing an additional 362,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $145,309,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,819,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

CNHI opened at $15.75 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

